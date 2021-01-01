Covid-19: Asante Kotoko players test positive on Caf Champions League trip return

Some members of the Porcupine Warriors traveling squad have been forced into isolation

Four players have tested positive for coronavirus upon the team's arrival from the Caf trip to Sudan, the club have announced.

The Porcupine Warriors touched down in Accra on Friday following cancellation of the first round, second leg fixture against Al-Hilal Omdurman.

The game was called off when Kotoko were unable to present a minimum of 15 players required for the match, per Caf regulations, after seven members of their travelling squad tested positive for Covid-19 just before the fixture.

More teams

"Four players and four officials of Asante Kotoko tested positive for Covid-19 upon our arrival at Kotoko International Airport yesterday," Kotoko announced in a statement on Saturday.

"They are currently in isolation and are being treated by the Covid response team and supported by the Asante Kotoko medical team.

"It is however important to note that five players including Kwame Opoku and one official who was alleged to have tested positive from the first test in Sudan have all tested negative from the subsequent two tests in the Military Hospital in Sudan and at the Kotoko International Airport.

"The rest of the team with the addition of Danlad Ibrahim and fit-again Emmanuel Keyekeh, Mudasiru Salifu and Patrick Asmah are currently training at the Teshie Military Park in Accra as we prepare for our encounter with Liberty Professionals on Monday, 11th January 2021."

With Kotoko unable to present enough men for the away tie, Al Hilal, per Caf rules, were declared winners of the game on a 2-0 scoreline, handing them a 3-0 victory on aggregate after the first leg fixture in Accra ended in a 1-0 away triumph for the visitors.

Article continues below

The Sudanese are, thus, through to the group stage of the Champions League while Kotoko have been relegated to the Caf Confederation Cup where they have been pitted against Algerian side for a playoff showdown.

The Ghanaians, meanwhile, are contesting their elimination from the Champions League as they claim the positive Covid-19 results against their players in Sudan were falsified by Hilal authorities.

Having launched a protest at Caf, the 23-time Premier League champions are reportedly considering heading to the Court of Arbitration for Sport (CAS) should their protest prove unsuccessful at the continental level.