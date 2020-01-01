Covid-19: Asante Kotoko captain Annan admits difficulty in resuming Ghana Premier League

The Porcupine Warriors skipper shares his views on the future of football in the West African country

goalkeeper Felix Annan concedes the chances of the suspended Premier League making a prompt return have been dealt a major blow by the extension of a national ban on football on Sunday.

In his latest nation's address, president Nana Akufo-Addo announced all contact sports, including football, remain suspended until July 31 as part of measures to curb the spread of the deadly coronavirus disease.

All football competitions, including the Premier League, have been at a standstill since a ban on public gatherings came into force on March 15.

More teams

"We were all waiting for the president to lift the ban on social gatherings [on Sunday]," Annan said, as reported by footy-Ghana.

“But when the president suspended all contact sports until 31 July, it was worrying because when teams return after the two months, they must be given a month or more to prepare for the resumption of the league.

“When can we finish the current league in order to start the next?

“I don’t know what authorities are doing about it now but I can see it’s difficult to resume the league.”

With some national leagues around the world making a comeback after a similar coronavirus-forced suspension, there have been increasing calls for Ghana to follow the growing trend.

have shown the way in resuming their top leagues while , and are due to follow later in June.

Indeed the Ghana Football Association (GFA) has held talks with the national government about the possible resumption of the sport but the proposal was turned down.

The GFA has said it would not decide the fate of the disrupted 2019-20 season until June 30, despite increasing pressure for a prompt resolution.

The Premier League was at the matchweek 15 stage - with on top of the table - when the competition was brought to a halt.

Article continues below

At the time, a total of six coronavirus cases had been recorded.

As at Thursday June 4, the West African nation has registered 8,548 cases involving 38 deaths, 3,132 recoveries and 5,378 active cases.

Globally, over 6,591,382 persons have been infected, and 388,353 lives lost resultantly.Globally, over 6,591,382 persons have been infected, and 388,353 lives lost.