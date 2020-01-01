Covid-19 and GPL: What are Asante Kotoko doing during this disruption?

Many clubs have been open to solve the current challenges and the way forward for the domestic league

were hoping to make a big statement in the Premier League ( ) this season but with the championship halted for almost two months due to the Covid-19 pandemic and no clear future in sight, there is growing interest on words from the camp of the Porcupine Warriors.

The top-flight was at the matchweek 15 stage when it was suspended indefinitely on March 15. This followed a national ban on all public gatherings, including sporting events, as a measure to curb the spread of the disease.

At the time, a total of six cases had been recorded. As at Wednesday, May 6, the West African nation has registered 3,091 cases involving 18 deaths and 303 recoveries.

Globally, over 3,834,038 persons have been infected, and with 265,238 lives lost.

Ghana Football Association (GFA)

On Wednesday, the GFA announced no decision on the future of the GPL will be taken until at least June 30 amid the Covid-19 disruptions.

The release followed a series of meetings between the governing body and various stakeholders including Premier League clubs.

The Confederation of African Football (Caf) had requested a status update from all its member associations on the situation and future of football in the countries, particularly on the elite division leagues, by Tuesday.

Whereas club officials from King Faisal, Berekum Chelsea and Eleven Wonders have advocated for the complete annulment of the current season, others like want the championship to be continued when it is safe to do so.

What the Porcupine Warriors are saying?

There has been no official communication from the Porcupine Warriors on the way forward for the league.

Rather, the news from the camp of Kotoko has focused on a controversial transfer saga involving Tunisian club Esperance and Fifa, a management turmoil and a back-and-forth over a supposed player and staff pay-cut to reduce the financial stress of the club in the football downtime.

"In life, I've always believed in proper communication and in everything you do communication is very key," club captain Felix Annan told Atinka FM in response to the pay-cut rumours.

“So if management engages the playing body in a meeting and we come into consensus, why not [we will accept]? This is not something that should be forced on us.

“The clubs in Europe engaged their players in a meeting and agreed on that pay cut decision. We all understand the situation but we should all come to terms of what is best for all of us."

The Porcupine Warriors have also said they intend to test players for Covid-19 whenever the camp resumes.

“The initial two-week break has been reviewed to one week but we’ve made the players aware that they will be tested for Covid-19 anytime they are called to resume training,” management member Nana Coker told Kumasi FM.

“Every member of the team is aware of this exercise."

Arguably Ghana's biggest club, Kotoko are the most successful side in the history of the Premier League with 23 titles.

