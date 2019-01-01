Coton Sport vs. Asante Kotoko: Kick off, TV channel, live score, squad news & preview

The Porcupine Warriors will hope to avoid defeat against The Cottoners in Cameroon in order to finish them off in the return leg back in Ghana

Ghanaian giants Asante Kotoko head to Cameroon with a lot of optimism as they face Coton Sport in the first leg of Caf Confederation Cup play-off at Stade Omnisport Roumde Adjia in Garoau on Sunday.

The Porcupine Warriors have enjoyed a series of consistent performance for the first time in a decade having gone past two rounds in the competition already.

However, they face a huge task as Coton Sport are poised to make amends following their inability to reach the group stage of the Caf Champions League.

The hosts coach Bertin Ebwelle Ndingue is full of confidence ahead of the fixture and has promised to at least score three goals and prevent Kotoko from claiming an away goal to make the tie a little easier in Kumasi next weekend.

Obviously, Sunday's fixture could be of two halves as Kotoko will likely sit deep in the first half and try to sustain the attacks of Coton Sport before they open up for a priceless away goal after the break.

Game Coton Sport v Asante Kotoko Date Sunday, January 13 Time 14:30 GMT

TV Channel, Live Score & How To Watch

The game will not be shown live on TV in Ghana. You can, however, catch live updates on Goal.com .

Live Match Centre TV Channel Goal.com SS4

Squads & Team News

The good news for the hosts is that they have a full house to pick from for their final 18 players after goalkeeper Sabirou Bassa-Djeri has been declared fit following initial reports of an ankle injury.

Captain Kamilou Daouda is also fit to start the game and the 31-year-old has assured the supporters of a victory and a goal from him.

Coton Sport probable XI: Bassa-Djeri, Anduolo, Ndassl, Ndongo Foe, Bawak Etta, Seko, Atangana, Nah, Malkano, Elimbi, Daouda(c)

Asante Kotoko's 18-man squad comprises of six players who are hoping to play their first away game this season after they missed the game against Kariobangi Sharks in Kenya.

Kwame Conte Bonsu, Stephen Nyarko, Abass Mohammed and Prince Acquah will be hoping to make their debut in the competition. Abdul Fataw Safiu has been passed fit and would be searching for his second goal of the competition after scoring the match-winner against Sharks a fortnight ago.

Kotoko probable XI: Annan, Sefa, Frimpong, Agyemang-Badu, Wahab, Bonsu, Gyamfi, Senanu, Yacouba, Safiu, Baakoh

Article continues below

Match Preview

Coton Sport have conceded a goal each in all the home games they played in Caf Champions League this season against ASFB and Ismaily leading to their elimination against the latter. Asante Kotoko, therefore, stand a chance of at least scoring a priceless away goal in Camerooon in the first leg to help them further deepen the wounds of their opponents in Kumasi next week.

However, they require to be extra careful when going forward since The Cottoners are fond of scoring at least two goals at home in front of their vociferous supporters.



This will be the first time the two sides are meeting in any competition but Coton Sport are not new to Ghanaians. They have previously played against Hearts of Oak and Berekum Chelsea in the Caf Champions League. In 2012, they shared the spoils goalless in Ghana against Chelsea before winning 2-1 in the reverse fixture to progress to the next stage of the competition.

In spite of this, no Cameroonian club has been able to eliminate Kotoko in any Caf inter-club competition in the last two decades and that record could be terrifying for Coton Sport.

