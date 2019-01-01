Coton Sport Garoua captain Kamilou Daouda says they are anticipating a difficult fixture against Asante Kotoko in the first leg of the Caf Confederation Cup on January 13.

The Cameroonian giants, who were knocked out of the Caf Champions League, want to appease their supporters with a victory over Kotoko who are seeking to make the Caf Confed group stage for the first time in a decade.

"This is the first time I am facing a Ghanaian club and I know Kotoko is one of the best in Ghana and Africa but I think we are going to be ready for them," Daouda told Ashh FM.

"The first leg in Cameroon won't be an easy game but we will try our best to have a good scoreline which will be able to qualify us to the group stage of the competition.

"We have a good squad made of young players with enough experience after playing in African inter-club competitions for two or three years. And we know Asante Kotoko have some old players with huge experience so it is going to be a tough game," he said.

"We were eliminated from the Caf Champions League by Ismaily so we are going to compensate ourselves by qualifying to the group stages of the Confederation Cup to make the fans happy," he added.

Kotoko, unlike Cotonsport, began the competition with a walkover victory in the prelims before seeing off Kariobangi Sharks of Kenya to qualify for the playoff.