Cote d'Ivoire's Cisse opens Minsk's goal account in Bobruichanka victory

The holders bounced back from their derby loss as they defeated their hosts thanks to the Ivorian's strike on Sunday

Nadege Cisse opened her season goal account for Minsk as they defeated Bobruichanka 3-0 to bounce back to winning ways on Sunday.The defending champions saw a 30-game unbeaten run in league competition come to an end when they bowed 2-1 at home in the maiden Belarus derby to Dinamo-BSUPC.

Before the defeat to city rivals Dinamo, the seven-time Belarusian winners had suffered no losses since a 2-0 defeat to Zorka-BDU on August 24, 2018 in front of their home fans.

The defeat saw the holders crash to third on the Belarusian log, sitting three points behind 15-points joint-table toppers Neman and Dinamo-BSUPC after four matches.

Minsk made an enterprising start to the contest at the Spartak Stadium but they broke the deadlock through Cisse's brilliant effort in the 35th minute of the encounter.

Three minutes later, Tamila Khimich scored her fourth goal of the season to double the lead before Yuliya Duben bagged the third goal of the match for the visitors to complete their morale-boosting return to winning ways.

Ivorian midfielder Cisse, who bagged her first goal of the season in five appearances, played from the start to finish along with 's Alvina Niyolle.

's Emuidzhi Oghiabekhva played for 57 minutes before she was replaced by Viktoriya Tikhon, while Chioma Wogu came on for Anna Kozyupa in the 53rd minute

The victory was the fourth for Volodymyr Reva's team from four matches this season but they will remain third with 12 points - three behind second-placed Neman and leaders Dinamo, tied on 15 points but separated on goal-difference with 16 superior goals.

Having returned to winning ways, Reva's ladies will be keen not to take their foot off the pedal when they host second Neman in a battle for the second spot on June 14.