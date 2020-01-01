Coronavirus: Wanyama & Red Cross donate hand sanitizers in Mathare Slums

The footballer has taken the bold step to help residents of the Nairobi Eastlands area in the fight against Covid-19

The Victor Wanyama foundation has teamed up with Red Cross to distribute hand sanitizers to the residents of Mathare in a bid to help curb the spread of coronavirus.

Harambee Stars captain Wanyama, who is the patron of the foundation, said they were joining hands with the non-government organisation in the fight against the infection.

Kenya has already registered 31 cases of the Covid-19 infection.

“During this fight against coronavirus, it is important for us as Kenyans to do our part and help stop its spread,” the midfielder said in a video posted on the foundation's Facebook page.

“Make sure you follow the guidelines set out by healthcare officials; wash your hands thoroughly and social-distance yourself as much as possible.

“If we all play our parts, we will beat this. The Victor Wanyama foundation and the Red Cross will do all we can to help.”

The move by the former Hotspur midfielder and his organisation comes a week after another Harambee Stars player, Eric Ouma, had donated hand sanitizers to a group of young players in Kibera.

On March 18, Sadio Mane donated £41,000 to Senegalese health authorities as they try hard to halt the escalation of Covid-19 and an almost similar move has now been replicated by the Kenyan skipper.

In January 2019, the Victor Wanyama Foundation picked six most deserved pupils in order to sponsor them throughout their secondary school education.