Coronavirus: Uganda forward Miya reveals pandemic was blessing in disguise

The attacker had suffered a muscle strain and suspension of games gave him time for treatment

Cranes forward Farouk Miya believes the current coronavirus pandemic came in as a blessing in disguise.

The 22-year-old joined Turkish side Konyaspor in August 2019 and had an immediate impact, scoring five goals in the 20 games played before sustaining a muscle strain in February this year. The Covid-19 led to the suspension of games and the youngster explains how the absence of games has helped him recover.

"We all did not see this [Covid-19] coming, of course, it affected not just my rhythm but my teammates as well," Miya said as quoted by Football256.

"But for me, as you know I have been nursing a muscle injury so this period has helped me recuperate and since the league resumes this Sunday, I can say I am almost there."

In the Turkish top-tier, Konyaspor are 14th on the table with 26 points, just a point above the relegation zone. With eight games to go, Konyaspor are targeting maximum points from the remaining matches once the league resumes on June 14, to avoid the axe.

The forward has been a key player for Uganda in recent times and is aiming at helping them once again qualify for the 2021 after making it to the last two editions.

"For the Cranes, the target is to qualify for Afcon and am sure all the other players are ready," Miya added.

On the road to , the Johnathan McKinstry-led side were placed in Group B alongside Burkina Faso, Malawi and South Sudan.

Cranes started their campaign with a goalless draw away to Burkina Faso, before defeating Malawi 2-0. They are leading the chase with four points, same with the Stallions.

The West Africa nation defeated South Sudan away 2-1 to add on to the point collected against Uganda.

The Flames of Malawi had started their campaign with a 1-0 vs South Sudan before falling away to Cranes in their second match.

The two top teams will qualify for Africa's elite competition scheduled for next year. South Sudan are the underdogs in the group as compared to other teams who have made several appearances in the competition.

The 2019 edition was held in where defeated by a solitary goal to be crowned.



