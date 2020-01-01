Coronavirus: TFF calls for an urgent meeting after first case in country

The federation is set to make a decision in conjunction with the league administrators regarding the top tier in the next 24 hours

The Mainland League might be played behind locked doors or suspended all together after Tanzania Football Federation (TFF) president Wallace Karia called for an urgent meeting with the management in the wake of coronavirus pandemic.

The country announced on Monday its first Covid-19 case when a 46-year-old woman tested positive. The federation is keen on avoiding the spread of the virus and will be announcing measures to be taken in the top-tier.

"TFF President Wallace Karia has ordered the Tanzania Mainland League Board to summon an urgent meeting," read the statement obtained by Goal.

"The meeting will be held on Wednesday from 9:00... The main agenda will be to discuss the way forward in the top tier after the government confirmed first Coronavirus case in the country."

have already suspended the Kenyan Premier League ( ) for the aforementioned reasons. Currently, is the only country in East Africa not to have reported any cases of the virus.

If Tanzania suspends all the sporting activities, this might affect the national team who are in camp preparing for Chan competition to be held in from April 4-25.

Simba are currently leading the standings with 71 points from 28 matches; Azam are second on 54 while Yanga SC are third with three points less.