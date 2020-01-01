Coronavirus strikes: Ghana Premier League opener between Hearts of Oak and Aduana Stars postponed

The Phobians and the Fire Boys will meet at a different time after Saturday's game was called off

The 2020-21 Premier League ( ) opening game between and on Saturday has been called off.

Although not mentioned a publication by the Ghana Football Association (GFA) on its official website, the postponement has been necessitated by an incident of coronavirus in the camp of the Phobians.

The two teams were set to face off in a fixture at the Nana Agyeman Badu I Park in Dormaa, a game that was supposed to mark the return of top-flight football in Ghana for the first time since March, when the coronavirus pandemic disrupted the 2019-20 football season.

All other matchday one matches of the 2020-21 GPL season are set to go on as originally scheduled.

“Aduana Stars’ Ghana Premier League Match-day 1 clash against Hearts of Oak has been called off,” the GFA announced on Friday evening.

“This decision was taken after the GFA was informed that Players and Officials of Hearts of Oak will need further tests before playing a match.

“Further tests will be conducted by the Public Health services.

“The GPL match which was scheduled to be played at the Agyeman Badu Park I on Saturday November 14 is postponed till further notice.

“The GFA has taken steps to inform both teams and all other stakeholders.”

In the absence of the Hearts vs Aduana fixture, Berekum ’s away clash with Asamoah Gyan’s Legon Cities becomes the season opener.

Earlier this week, Hearts announced three of its members tested positive for coronavirus when the team underwent screening, as part of safety protocols for football’s return amid the Covid-19 conditions.

All team officials and players were tested as directed by the GFA regulations. All 18 GPL clubs underwent the test.

Latest reports indicate more new cases have been confirmed in the camp of the Phobians, leading to the postponement of Saturday’s fixture just day to showdown.

In a related news, Ebusua Dwarfs have received an all-clear to participate in the 2020-21 GPL after resolving a long-standing transfer dispute with lower division side Great FC, which sought a Cape Coast High Court order for the Crabs’ expulsion from the elite league.