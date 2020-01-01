Coronavirus: Rayon Sports players cry foul over unpaid salaries

The players from the Rwandan champions claims they have been abandoned after Covid-19 spread to Kigali

Rayon Sports players have blamed the club's management for abandoning them during the ongoing lockdown occasioned by the coronavirus.

According to Ghanaian striker Michael Sarpong, the club owes them four months’ salaries and the situation worsened in the last month since, before the Covid-19 pandemic, players ‘at least’ relied on match bonuses.

“The club owes us four months in salary arrears and allowances. Life is very hard for all the players,” Sarpong is quoted by New Times.

“We demand to be paid so we can survive in this lockdown.”

Some of the players, who preferred anonymity because they have been warned not to take the issue to the media, said they have for long been claiming for the unpaid salaries to be settled, but all has been in vain.

Another player said, “The lockdown does not mean we don’t have bills to pay, some have families depending on us. The club should really sort this problem out.”

Meanwhile, Rayon Sports boss Sadate Munyakazi has appealed for the government to step in, in supporting non-playing staff after the league was suspended due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Rwanda has been on lockdown since March 21 and all sports activities, including the top-flight league, have been put on hold to curb the spread of the deadly virus.

The local football season usually ends in July, but it won’t be the case this year unless the season is considered null and void.

Only six match-rounds remained at the time of the suspension on March 17 after the first coronavirus case was confirmed in the country.