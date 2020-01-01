Coronavirus: Rayon Sports change decision to suspend player salaries

The Rwandan giants have rescinded their earlier decision not to pay players March salaries owing to the Covid-19 pandemic

Rayon Sports have reversed a decision to suspended salaries of both players and the coaching staff owing to the lockdown occasioned by the coronavirus.

The Rwandan club had moved to suspend salary payments for March, a decision which was protested by the players and fans, who even threatened to sue the club.

However, the club through president Sadate Munyakazi, has now reversed the decision noting the suspension will now take effect from April.

The letter informing the development to players was backdated to March 15, but players have said they did not receive it until April 20, and neither had they been consulted by the club prior to making the decision.

Speaking to Times Sport, Munyakazi conceded, “It was a management mistake. The players and staff deserve their March salaries, the suspension starts with April.”

However, he added, the club will continue to provide – as much as it can – emergency relief to players and their families until the Rwanda Premier League is cleared to resume.

With their strong fan base across the country, Rayon are one of the few clubs that rely on match-day ticket receipts for income.

Their last league game over a month ago was held behind closed doors due to the coronavirus fears.