Coronavirus: Onyekuru sends support message to Galatasaray vice president after positive test

The Turkish Super Lig side confirmed Abdurrahim Albayrak has tested positive for Covid-19, and he received support from the Nigeria international

Henry Onyekuru sent a message of support to vice president Abdurrahim Albayrak following his positive test for the coronavirus.

The Turkish Super Lig outfit confirmed on Monday that the 65-year-old and his wife Sukran contracted Covid-19, which is wreaking havoc globally.

Following the diagnosis, Albayrak and his wife commenced their self-isolation with Gala stating that the duo is good health on the sixth day of treatment.

Notwithstanding, Onyekuru took to Twitter to offer a message to the Yellow-Reds official.

“I believe that you will be back stronger than before, my heart and prayers with you, president,” he wrote.

Başkanım kalbimiz ve dualarımız sizinle beraber,eskisinden daha güçlü döneceğinize inancımız tam...#StayStrong 🙏🏾🙏🏾❤️ pic.twitter.com/6mZzPHnDkc — Henry Onyekuru (@henryconyekuru) March 23, 2020

The 22-year-old joined Galatasaray on a second spell from AS after making just four appearances for the French top-flight side.

Before the Super Lig was suspended owing to the outbreak of the coronavirus, Onyekuru has featured in seven league games for Fatih Terim’s men with one goal to his credit.