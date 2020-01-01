Coronavirus: Legon Cities deny flouting Ghana government directives

The Premier League side shed light on their reason to keep players in camp against the nation's advice

Premier League side Legon Cities have rejected accusations of breaking coronavirus protocols despite admitting keeping players of the club in camp.

After Ghana president Nana Akufo-Addo announced a directive to cancel all public gatherings including sporting events, the Ghana Football Association (GFA) promptly suspended the national league, asking all clubs to break camp with immediate effect.

These were part of social distancing and isolation measures to curb the spread of the disease, also known as Covid-19.

"This is to debunk stories being reported by a section of the public and news outlets that Legon Cities FC has flouted the laws of the land and that of the Football Association and the President, His Excellency Nana Akufo Addo," Cities said in a statement after being faced with accusations of disrespecting national orders.

"We are a law-abiding club and would not engage in such an act. What we have done as a club is to keep the players in camp away from all the challenges associated with the virus. This is to help monitor the players devoid of any acts that would put them in harm’s way.

"We are very much aware of the directives by the Football Association. We are strictly observing the Covid-19 protocols. We are camping in a zone where security is prevalent and if we had broken any rules, we would have been dealt with by security in the region.

"We wish to reiterate that we are not doing anything untoward but at huge expense to the club, have decided to keep the players together as part of our safety measures against the Covid-19. Please treat any such story of the club flouting the Covid-19 rules with the contempt it deserves."

It is unclear when the Premier League will resume as Ghana's coronavirus case numbers continue to rise.

The West African nation has so far registered 408 cases involving eight deaths.

Globally, the disease has infected over 1,795,747 persons and claimed over 110,005 lives.