Coronavirus: League cancellation will have far-reaching concequences - Aduana Stars striker Yahaya

frontman Yahaya Mohammed believes the cancellation of the football season due to the coronavirus pandemic could have far-reaching consequences for sport in .

The future of the sport in the country has been thrown into doubt following a national ban on public gatherings, including football, as part of measures to curb the spread of the pandemic.

All football competitions in Ghana were suspended on March 15 and as things stand, uncertainty hangs over their possible return.

While a section of fans wants the suspended season back, others are advocating for complete the annulment of the term and for a new start altogether in August/September.

“Cancelling the league is not a problem and resuming the league is also not a problem but the decision taken must be to the benefit of Ghana football and not any individual," Yahaya, whose Aduana side top the Ghana Premier League ( ) table, told Citi Sports.

“For instance, if I was a division one team on top of the league heading to the Premier League and you take the decision to cancel the league, it won’t favour us.

“If the league is cancelled and restarted, what is the possibility that such a team will be back on top?

“You can also talk about the sponsorship situation with the Division One League, there is no sponsorship, so it is a difficult decision to take.”

Team officials of Premier League sides King Faisal, Eleven Wonders and Berekum have supported the call for the annulment of the season.

, on the other hand, want the current term to resume when it is safe to do so.

With the extension on the national ban on contact sports, including football, to July 31, it is unlikely the sport will make a comeback soon.

The Ghana Football Association (GFA) has said it would not make a final decision on the way forward until at least the end of this month.

The championship was at the matchweek 15 stage when the competition was brought to a halt.

At the time, a total of six cases had been recorded in Ghana.

As at Tuesday June 2, the West African nation has registered 8,297 cases involving 38 deaths and 2,986 recoveries.

Globally, over 6,399,523 persons have been infected, and 378,051 lives lost resultantly.

