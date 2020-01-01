Coronavirus: Jonathan Mensah worried about health workers

The Columbus Crew defender shared his worries about following the outbreak of the pandemic

centre-back Jonathan Mensah has expressed his concern about health workers as the coronavirus pandemic continues to rise around the world.

The disease, also known as Covid-19, has so far infected over 174,000 people globally, claiming 6800 lives.

Ghana has not been spared as it has recorded six cases so far.

While most organisations and workforces are being urged to take a break, health workers, on the other hand, have been caught up in the situation as demand for health services around the world keep increasing.

"As we take all the precautionary measures in order to be safe in our homes, let’s not forget to say a prayer especially for our health care workers," Mensah, who plays club football for Major League Soccer ( ) side , posted on social media.

"No panic but rather let’s be courageous and wise. We’ve always needed each other but in times like this, we need each other more."

As we take all the precautionary measures in order to be safe in our homes, let’s not forget to say a prayer especially for our health care workers. No panic but rather let’s be courageous and wise. We’ve always needed each other but in times like this, we need each other more. — Jonathan Mensah (@Jomens25) March 16, 2020

The coronavirus threat has brought a lot of football competitions to a halt, with the likes of Ghana, and suspending their national leagues.

Other nations such as the USA, , , , and have similarly pulled the plug on their championships.

