Coronavirus: Hearts of Oak confirm coronavirus cases in camp as Ghana Premier League beckons

The Phobians have provided an update on Covid-19 tests on all players and team officials ahead of the football season

Three team members have tested positive for the coronavirus disease, the club has announced.

The identity of the persons have not been revealed but media reports claim striker Abednego Tetteh and midfielder Abdul Aziz Nurudeen are among the infected trio.

The Accra-based outfit recently underwent a mandatory testing exercise as part of safety protocols for the commencement of the 2020-21 Premier League ( ) on November 14.

It remains uncertain if the players will recover in time ahead of the Phobians' season opener against .

"Covid-19 Update: Three people out of the team that went for the corona test have tested positive, and have been referred to the appropriate quarters for isolation and treatment. We wish them well and hope to see them join us soon," Hearts announced on Twitter on Saturday.

The Ghana Football Association (GFA) began a mandatory testing exercise for all 18 GPL clubs last month, starting with Dawu-based Dreams FC.

According to a publication on the GFA's official website on the testing procedure, "All registered players of the clubs, coaching staff and officials will undergo the test for the purposes of competition integrity, fairness and transparency.

"The GFA is also working hard to put forward measures to ensure that games are played under strict covid-19 protocols for a successful 2020/2021 season.

"The testing of players and officials, an alliance between the Ghana Football Association and the government's Covid-19 task force is part of efforts being made to ensure that football is played in the safest possible way."

In September, Ghana president Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo announced on national television a nationwide ban on football has been lifted for the resumption of the GPL, possibly on October 30.

The ban came into force in March after Ghana recorded its first cases of the coronavirus, which brought all 2019-20 football competitions, including the GPL, , Division One League and Women's Premier League, to a temporary halt.

After three months of waiting for the possible resumption of football, the GFA Executive Council decided to cancel the football season altogether.

Last month, the national football's governing body announced November 14 as the date for the commencement of a complete new season - the 2020-21 campaign.

All match stadia will not take more than 25 per cent of their capacity.