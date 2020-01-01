Coronavirus: Grunsah explains why Ghana cannot follow Germany blindly in resuming league action

King Faisal president Alhaji Karim Grunsah reckons will have to put in more considerations than did before resuming football action in the wake of the Covid-19 disturbances.

After two months of standstill, the European nation welcomed football back on Saturday with matches in its national first and second-tier leagues.

The move by Germany has been seen as a good example for many countries including Ghana, whose Premier League ( ) has ground to a halt since March.

"I am the first person to have spoken about the cancellation of the season when this Covid 19 came into existence," Grunsah, whose Faisal side are currently in the relegation zone, told Space FM.

"We are heading towards June so when can we finish the season and start with the new season?

"It is impossible. Countries like Angola, Ethiopia, etc have cancelled their season, so why don't we do same?

"Germany is playing games in empty stadiums but the clubs have big sponsors, what about the GPL?

"If the [Ghana] FA can give we the clubs an amount of $150,000 [€ we can play the league because it's all about money. You have no idea of the amount of debts I have incurred out of running King Faisal."

As part of strict protocols, matches in Germany are to be played behind closed doors for the rest of the season.

Also, each team will be allowed five substitutions per game to reduce the stress on players as more matches are due to be played within a relatively short period of time.

The GPL has been at a standstill since March 15 following a ban on all public gatherings, including sporting and religious events, in the West African nation as part of measures to combat the spread of the disease.

The Ghana Football Association (GFA) has said it will wait until at least June 30 to make a decision on the future of the championship.

The Premier League was at its matchweek 15 stage when it ground to a halt. lead the standings.

Whereas club officials from Berekum and Eleven Wonders have joined Faisal's Grunsah in advocating for complete annulment of the current season, others like want the championship to be continued when it is safe to do so.

With Ghana's coronavirus case numbers steadily increasing, the future of the league is unclear.

