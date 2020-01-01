Coronavirus: Government of Ghana urged to fund player testing for proposed Premier League return

Techiman Eleven Wonders chief Takyi Arhin makes statement for national support for football's return

Techiman Eleven Wonders chief executive officer Takyi Arhin wants the Government of to take up the responsibility of player testing for the proposed return of football in the country amid the coronavirus pandemic.

All domestic competitions have been on hold since a national ban on public gatherings, including sporting and religious events, came into effect as part of measures to curb the spread of the deadly disease on March 15.

The Ghana Football Association (GFA) has seen the first request for the prompt return of football under tight safety protocols turned down by the national government, partly due to the cost of tests which are to be a major part of affairs under the proposed system. Further discussion between the GFA and relevant stakeholders are still ongoing as the football's governing body has not given up on its ambition.

More teams

“Why should clubs pay for testing? I don’t get it," Arhin quizzed, as reported by Footballmadeinghana.

“The 'burgers' [Ghanaians in diaspora] that were brought from abroad and given free accommodations and free meals, did they pay for their testing?

“Ghanaians that are tested so far, who pays for their testing? Why do we always cheapen ourselves like that? In terms of employment to the economy, football alone employs more than 4000 people.

“We pay taxes to clear our goods from the ports. We pay social security for our employees. We pay for VAT on matches played."

Before the West African country closed its borders to regular human travel, 1030 travellers from abroad were mandatorily quarantined in Accra, all at the cost of the Government of Ghana.

Generally, over 270,300 tests have been conducted in Ghana.

“Players that we transfer outside are helping the economy. We feed the various national teams with our players without taking anything from the government," Arhin added.

“So the government should support us financially to play matches behind closed doors, else the players will become rusty.

“We need to convince the government with these factors stated above rather than thinking of payment for the testing of our players and other stakeholders."

Article continues below

Ghana's ban on all contact sports, including football, remains in effect until at least July 31.

The championship was at the matchweek 15 stage - with leading the table - when the competition was brought to a halt.

The GFA has set a June 30 deadline to make a final decision on the future of the 2019-20 Ghana football season in the wake of disruptions.

