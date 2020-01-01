Coronavirus: Government compensation demanded for Hearts of Oak and King Faisal - Grunsah

Alhaji Grunsah shares his thoughts on the postponement of their Ghana Premier League encounter in the wake of the Covid-19 threat

King Faisal president Alhaji Karim Grunsah wants compensation from the Ghanaian government owing to the late cancellation of the club's Premier League clash with in the fight against the coronavirus.

The Kumasi based side, with an adopted home ground at Techiman, were due to host the Phobians in a Matchweek 15 fixture on Monday.

A presidential ban on all public gatherings including sporting events issued on Sunday and a prompt temporary suspension of all football competitions by the Football Association (GFA) has, however, forced the postponement of the fixture.

“I said it earlier that since most countries have suspended their leagues, we should also do the same but they [GFA] didn’t listen," Grunsah told Nhyra FM.

"But once such a decision has been taken, we will accept it in good fate.

“But why would they have to wait for us to travel to our match venues and pay hotel bills before they come out with such a statement?

"Hearts and King Faisal travelled from Accra and Kumasi respectively to Techiman for the game.

"We will send our petition to the GFA for them to forward it to the government for them to pay us back the money we have spent since the game didn’t come on."

Before the directive, Grunsah called for the suspension of the league but his suggestion was laughed off by many who accused him of looking for a way out for his struggling club who are rock-bottom of the league table and are still without a win this season.

Sunday night's presidential declaration says the ban will last for up to a month.