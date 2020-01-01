Coronavirus: Ghanaian striker Kizito uncomfortable during Swedish league training

The former Hearts of Oak man speaks on his worries with about two weeks to the start of the Allsvenskan

Ghanaian striker Kwame Kizito has expressed his concern about the upcoming Swedish league which is set to commence next month despite fears about the coronavirus outbreak around the world.

While most football competitions around the world are ground to a halt in the fight against Covid-19, the 2020 Allsvenskan is set to take off on April 4.

With no postponement announced as yet, clubs are still earnestly preparing for the championship amid fears about a possible coronavirus threat to players, team officials and fans.

“We’re also dealing with the coronavirus here in like any other country,” Kizito, who plays for Hacken, told Big FM in .

“The Swedish Allsvenskan starts in April but the coronavirus outbreak has thrown everything into chaos and reports suggest that it will be postponed to June but we’re waiting for an official release to confirm it.

“Sweden has not been hit hard like , and other countries, and so we’ve not been barred from going to a public gathering, therefore I’ll say it’s calm out here.

“I don’t feel comfortable during our training sessions due to the outbreak and I’m hoping they will take preventive measures by halting training, but they insist we continue training. I’m protecting myself though."

Sweden has currently recorded 1279 cases of the coronavirus, with three deaths.

manager Mikel Arteta, and attacker Callum Hudson-Odoi and duo Daniel Rugani and Blaise Matuidi are among the high-profile sportsmen to have so far tested positive for Covid-19.