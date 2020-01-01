Coronavirus: Ghanaian clubs will 'suffer' with matches behind closed doors - Fianoo

The Ghalca boss sheds light on challenges hampering a possible prompt resumption of football

League Clubs Association (Ghalca) chairman Kudjoe Fianoo explains the option of playing Premier League ( ) matches behind closed doors amid the coronavirus conditions, stating how they pose a serious financial challenge.

All domestic competitions in the West African country have been on hold since a national ban on public gatherings, including sporting and religious events, came into effect as part of measures to curb the spread of the deadly disease on March 15.

The Ghana Football Association (GFA) recently revealed ongoing talks with the Government of Ghana over a possible resumption of the major domestic competitions under strict safety protocols which mainly involves matches without fans.

More teams

“Our major source of revenue is playing at home. Clubs will suffer if we decide to play matches behind closed doors because there is no [headline] sponsorship for our league," Fianoo told OTEC FM.

"We had a meeting with the GFA to see how we will go about it.

“Which team in Ghana will get that $80 – $100 [€71 - €89] to test a player every time like the Europeans are doing?

“We shouldn’t compare ourselves to the Europeans because we are a third world country; not like they who are advanced and have more advantages than we do.”

Ghana's ban on all contact sports, including football, remains in effect until at least July 31.

The GFA has, meanwhile, set a June 30 deadline to make a final decision on the future of the 2019-20 Ghana football season in the wake of the disruptions.

The championship was at the matchweek 15 stage - with leading the table - when the competition was brought to a halt.

Article continues below

With huge uncertainties over the immediate future of domestic football due to the increasing number of coronavirus infections in Ghana, there have also been some calls for the complete termination of the season.

Officials from Premier League clubs including King Faisal, Berekum and Eleven Wonders have advocated for the complete annulment of the campaign but two-time champions want the current term continued when safe to do so.

In Europe, , , and have all resumed football competitions after a similar coronavirus suspension.