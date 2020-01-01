Coronavirus: Ghana Premier League club Ebusua Dwarfs to maintain training

The elite division side has opted to keep its team in camp despite a ban on all football activities due to Covid-19

Premier League side have no plans of giving players a temporary break despite the threat of the coronavirus pandemic.

All football activities, including the Ghana Premier League, have been temporarily suspended in the West African nation who have confirmed six cases of the deadly disease.

This followed a national ban on all public gatherings including sporting events effective Sunday in the fight against Covid-19.

"This outbreak comes with a lot of advantages and disadvantages because it has brought down activities," coach Ernest Thompson Quartey told Otec FM.

"But we will still continue with our training sessions because we have a lot to achieve.

"With or without Covid-19, we will still work harder for a proper position on the league log when it resumes.

"We will put in measures which will prevent our players from [contracting] that disease."

Most clubs around the world have excused players from camp or training. Dwarfs are not faring well in the Premier League as they are currently caught up in a relegation battle after Matchweek 15.

The top-flight is hoped to resume in a month from now.