Coronavirus: Ghana football chief Jawula makes big revelation on Premier League's future

The League Management Committee boss talks about their intentions for the top-flight in the wake of Covid-19-related disruptions

Football Association Premier League ( ) Management Committee chairman Alhaji Lepowura MND Jawula has disclosed plans to continue with the 2019-20 championship despite calls for its cancellation.

The elite domestic competition has been on hold since a national ban on public gatherings, including sporting and religious events, came into effect as part of measures to curb the spread of the coronavirus.

There is currently a divided front on the ideal way forward. There have been calls for complete annulment of the 2019-20 season in favour of an all-new one in August/September and there have been calls for the continuation of the current term when safe to do so.

“We want to continue the league to avoid legal tussles but that will be contingent on what comes out from our engagement with government [of Ghana] and Caf for financial assistance,” Jawula told Opemsuo Radio.

The Government of Ghana has placed a ban on all contact sports, including football, until at least July 31.

The Ghana Football Association (GFA) has, meanwhile, set a June 30 deadline to make a final decision on the future of football in the country.

"I think the 2019-20 season is over, taking into the consideration the extension of the ban on social gatherings," striker Yahaya Mohammed, second top scorer of the league, told Shaft FM in Obuasi.

"It will be appropriate if the season is terminated for us to start preparing for the next season. Staying at home for more than four months will even have a toll on us if the season is resumed.

"I am second-highest scorer in the league and also Aduana Stars are leading the table so I wouldn't wish the season is cancelled but the situation we find ourselves in doesn't permit us to do our wishes."

The GFA, through the Ghana Ministry of Youth and Sports (MoYS), made a proposal to the national government for a possible prompt return of football under conditions such as playing of matches behind closed doors.

The request was, however, turned down.

The championship was at the match week 15 stage when the competition was brought to a halt.