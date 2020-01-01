Coronavirus: Ghana Football Association closes down offices over fears

The football's governing body has been forced to lock its doors amid rising number of cases in Ghana and beyond

The Football Association (GFA) has closed down its offices "until further notice" owing to worries about the coronavirus pandemic.

The West African nation is in the midst of a temporary suspension of all football competitions following a presidential directive prohibiting any form of social gatherings, including sports events.

Ghana has so far recorded 11 confirmed cases of the disease, also known as Covid-19.

"The Ghana Football Association (GFA) has closed its offices until further notice because of Coronavirus concerns," the football's governing body announced on its official website.

"Members of the GFA including clubs, Regional Football Associations, etc are being reminded to use the online systems of the GFA (email, Registration System - FIFA Connect) to communicate with the Secretariat until the offices reopen.

"The GFA will continue to engage with the Ministry of Health and Ghana Health Service on the next steps and inform our staff and stakeholders accordingly of any changes.

"This is part of the precautionary measures being undertaken by the Executive Council of the GFA to curb the spread of the pandemic.

"The GFA is also reminding clubs that are still engaged in training to desist with immediate effect and fully respect the directive from H.E. President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo–Addo."

Globally, some 209,839 people have been infected by the coronavirus while the number of deaths currently stands at 8778, with , and among the most affected nations.

In Africa, , and are among the most hit by the disease, although the numbers are significantly lower than in other parts of the world like Asia and Europe.

The Ghana Premier League is among a series of sports competitions around the world to have ground to a halt in the fight against the spread of Covid-19.

