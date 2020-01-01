Coronavirus: Ghana FA and Ghalca working to 'convince' government for October football return

Clubs Association boss Kudjoe Fianoo sheds light on plans for a possible return to football in two months

League Clubs Association president Kudjoe Fianoo reveals his outfit and the Ghana Football Association (GFA) are currently engaging the Ministry of Youth and Sports to ensure the return of football in October.

All domestic football competitions, including the Ghana Premier League ( ) have remained suspended since the coronavirus disease outbreak intensified in the west African nation in March.

Ghana's national ban on contact sports runs out at the end of July. The GFA has announced an anticipated October return date for football.

"We [GFA president Kurt Edwin Simeon Okraku and I] met the Sports Minister [Isaac Kwame Asiamah] to thank the Government [of Ghana] through the ministry for coming to our aid by way of the YEA [Youth Employment Agency] package and even asked him to work around the clock if we could get more," Fianoo told Oyerepa FM.

"For us to resume football, we were told we have to convince the government beyond all reasonable doubt that whatever we want to do will be in the national interest but not some individual's interest."

Fianoo also spoke about the controversy surrounding the GFA's disbursement plan for coronavirus relief support from Fifa and Caf.

On Thursday, the national football's governing body announced it was expecting a combined $1.8 million [€1.6m] funds for prompt distribution to various industry stakeholders including Ghalca, men and women's Premier League clubs, men's Division Two clubs, Regional Football Associations (RFAs), and more.

Some stakeholders have, however, expressed unhappiness about the disbursement plan.

"I have heard the agitations of our members even though we are yet to receive the money, with some members questioning why Ghalca is getting $2000 [€1750]," Fianoo said.

"But that not withstanding, looking at how unhappy our members are, we will engage the FA president to find out if there's a possibility to do broader consultations. At least they should give us the opportunity to also share our thoughts.

"There's the need for broader consultations because on a lighter side, if care is not taken, this can result in a third world war.

"Kurt's administration is a listening one and I'm confident they will listen but should that fail, we will support whatever the members will say."

The 2020-21 Ghana football season, with expected approval by the Government of Ghana, has been set to kick off in the second week of October.