Coronavirus: Ghana coaches Akonnor and Duncan join in on 'Stay at Home' challenge
Ghana coach CK Akonnor and his assistant David Duncan have shown they have more to their football repertoire than just drawing tactical schemes and shouting on the sidelines.
The duo has joined in on the latest social media craze named the 'Stay at Home challenge' which seeks to create awareness about the need to social distance as part of mechanisms to curb the spread of the raging coronavirus pandemic.
In this challenge, renowned personalities take short videos showing their ball-juggling skills but only this time, a toilet roll is used in the place of an actual football.
Participants then challenge any person of their choice to continue in the chain.
Challenge accepted and delivered @ddun1025— CK Akonnor (@akonnor_ck) March 23, 2020
Over to you @kurtokraku @Augustinearhi10 @AyewAndre #LetsStayAtHome#BringBackTheLove#PrideAndPatriotism#LetsWinThisTogether pic.twitter.com/w0QPZEPMKm
Thanks OBB for the nomination.— David Duncan (@ddun1025) March 23, 2020
The challenge bounces off to:@Alex Asante- Head Of
National Teams.@Odiasempa-Happy FM@CK Akunnor-Head Coach, Black Stars.
Keep yourselves, your homes, and neighborhoods safe.
Spread Faith and Hope and not Fear.
Cheer! pic.twitter.com/AmTLQi0oTb
Atletico Madrid midfielder Thomas Partey is among the Ghanaians to have earlier participated in the challenge which has also seen the likes of Barcelona and Argentina attacker Lionel Messi, PSG star Angel Di Maria and Spain midfielder Cesc Fabregas called into action.
Coronavirus has infected more than 300,000 people around the world, killing more than 15,000 and consequently bringing many social and sporting activities to a halt.
Many international football competitions and national leagues, including the Ghana Premier League, the English Premier, La Liga, Serie A and Ligue 1 have been temporarily suspended.