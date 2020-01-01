Coronavirus: Ghana coaches Akonnor and Duncan join in on 'Stay at Home' challenge

The Black Stars duo have posted videos of their anti-Covid-19 performances on social media

coach CK Akonnor and his assistant David Duncan have shown they have more to their football repertoire than just drawing tactical schemes and shouting on the sidelines.

The duo has joined in on the latest social media craze named the 'Stay at Home challenge' which seeks to create awareness about the need to social distance as part of mechanisms to curb the spread of the raging coronavirus pandemic.

In this challenge, renowned personalities take short videos showing their ball-juggling skills but only this time, a toilet roll is used in the place of an actual football.

Participants then challenge any person of their choice to continue in the chain.

Thanks OBB for the nomination.

The challenge bounces off to:@Alex Asante- Head Of

National Teams.@Odiasempa-Happy FM@CK Akunnor-Head Coach, Black Stars.



Keep yourselves, your homes, and neighborhoods safe.

Spread Faith and Hope and not Fear.



Cheer! pic.twitter.com/AmTLQi0oTb — David Duncan (@ddun1025) March 23, 2020

midfielder Thomas Partey is among the Ghanaians to have earlier participated in the challenge which has also seen the likes of and attacker Lionel Messi, PSG star Angel Di Maria and midfielder Cesc Fabregas called into action.

Coronavirus has infected more than 300,000 people around the world, killing more than 15,000 and consequently bringing many social and sporting activities to a halt.

Many international football competitions and national leagues, including the Ghana Premier League, the English Premier, , and have been temporarily suspended.

