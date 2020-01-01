Coronavirus: Ghana coach Akonnor sends word of advice amid pandemic fears

The Black Stars coach shares safety measures against the spread of Covid-19

coach CK Akonnor is encouraging the use of hand sanitisers as the world fights against the coronavirus pandemic.

The disease, also known as Covid-19, has become a global threat, having so far infected over 230,000 people and claimed nearly 10,000 lives.

This has resulted in the suspension of almost all sporting and football competitions around the world, Ghana being no exception.

"The coronavirus is here. There has been a lot of instructions about it. Let's stick to it. One is to wash your hands and be clean, use your sanitisers very well and try as much as you can to be safe," Akonnor said in a video posted by the Ghana Football Association (GFA) on social media on Saturday.

Regular hand-washing and sanitising have been said to be among the most effective ways of protecting against infection.

In Ghana, the number of coronavirus case counts has risen from 16 as of Friday to 19 on Saturday.

All public gatherings, including sporting and religious events, have been suspended as part of measures to curb the spread of Covid-19.

Owing to the pandemic, the Confederation of African Football (Caf) has cancelled March and April's 2021 qualifying matches, including Ghana's double-header against Sudan scheduled for March 27 and 30.

Akonnor had named a 23-man Ghana squad for the two games.

The coach is among a series of Black Stars personnel to feature in the GFA's social media campaign against the disease.

midfielder Thomas Partey, Reading full-back Andy Yiadom and midfielder Alfred Duncan have also featured in similar videos.

