Coronavirus: FIFA U-17 Women's World Cup in India postponed

The recommendation to postpone activities including FIFA competitions was made by FIFA's Covid-19 working group...

The FIFA U-17 Women's World Cup 2020, which was scheduled to be held in in November, will be postponed due to the ongoing Coronavirus pandemic. New dates will be announced later.

A FIFA-Confederations working group, which was recently established by the FIFA Council to address the consequences of the COVID-19 pandemic has unanimously approved a series of recommendations following its first meeting on Friday.

Following the meeting, it has been decided that the upcoming international matches (in the June 2020 window) and FIFA competitions, including the U17 and U-20 Women's World Cups, will be postponed. There will also be discussions with the federations to come up with a revised schedule for the 2022 World Cup qualifiers.

The working group is set to continue their discussions on a regular basis as the situation evolves.

An official release from FIFA read, "FIFA would like to thank the positive contributions and cooperation of all confederations’ representatives and to highlight the spirit of unity, solidarity and mutual understanding which culminated in the adoption of these decisions.

"FIFA also reiterates that health must always be the first priority and the main criteria in any decision-making process, especially in these challenging times."

was confirmed as the hosts for the competition back in March last year. India successfully hosted the FIFA U-17 World Cup in 2017 and registered a record attendance.