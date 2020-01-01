Coronavirus: Ex-Asante Kotoko boss Jabir wants December return for Ghana Premier League

Former head coach Abdul Malik Jabir believes calls for the prompt return of the Premier League ( ) amid the coronavirus conditions are misplaced.

The top-flight, and all other domestic football competitions have been on hold since a national ban on public gatherings, including sporting and religious events, came into effect as part of measures to curb the spread of the disease on March 15.

, , and have all resumed their elite leagues after similar suspensions, effectively increasing calls for Ghana to follow in their footsteps.

“Let's be objective, only those who don’t fear the virus will call for the resumption of the league," Jabir told Otec FM.

"The Europeans are organised and will not lose anything because they have sponsors who will support them till the end of this season, [something] we don’t have.

“I prefer we wait till December, we would know what to do by then if things remain the same.

“I’m still in [isolation] because I don’t want to risk [my life], so why should I advise some people to meet in the stadium [when] after that a lot of them will die.”

The Ghana Football Association (GFA) has revealed it is currently engaging the national government over the possible resumption of football under strict safety protocols such as playing matches behind closed doors.

Ghana's ban on all contact sports, including football, remains in effect until at least July 31.

The GFA has set a June 30 deadline to make a final decision on the future of the 2019-20 Ghana football season in the wake of the disruptions.

"People should stop politicising with our football," New Edubiase United bankroller Abdul Salam Yakubu told Ashaiman TV on the subject.

"The government has done nothing wrong to our football [in suspending contact sports]. It’s rather protecting us from contracting the virus.

“A lot of football in Africa has been cancelled, even leagues with better sponsorships have cancelled theirs, why putting unnecessary pressure on the government to bring football back?

“Our system is not good to play two matches in a week. We should stop the league and go to Congress."

The Premier League was at the matchweek 15 stage when it was halted by the coronavirus outbreak.