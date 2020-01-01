Coronavirus: Ethiopia-based Ghanaian footballers out of mandatory quarantine

The players have been allowed to leave for home after a successful exercise in Prampram

Over 15 Ethiopia-based Ghanaian footballers have completed a 14-day mandatory quarantine in Prampram following their evacuation.

The players were transported back home earlier this month following a distress call to the Government of .

Black Stars defender Lee Addy, who starred at the 2010 World Cup in , headlines the returnees who were retained at the Ghana Football Association's Ghanaman Soccer Centre of Excellence national teams' training facility in Prampram.

“On behalf of the players, I would like to thank the Government of Ghana, the GFA, the Sports Writers Association of Ghana (SWAG) and everybody who contributed for us to be brought back home,” Addy said, as reported by the football's governing body's official website.

“We say a big thank you to the GFA, especially Mr. Alex Asante, the Deputy General Secretary; they have done very, very well.

“I will like to use this opportunity to thank the media, the people who spread the message for the government to come to our aid.

“We thank the Ghanaian public and the Doctors who took care of us upon our return. May God bless us all."

The contingent made headlines in June after being spotted in a viral social media pleading for help from the Government of Ghana as they lamented their difficult conditions of living in Ethiopia due to the coronavirus pandemic.

The video showed the players standing outside the Ghanaian embassy in Addis Ababa, with claims of failing to get desired help from the consulate for a flight back home.

“We paid for our ticket cost but the government played a major role in terms of organization. We the senior players paid for some of the players who couldn’t afford the cost,” Addy told OTEC FM upon their return earlier this month.

“Three players were left behind because they needed to negotiate with their clubs for contract renewals. We came straight to Prampram with some students who were also stranded in Addis Ababa and South Africa.

“We are pleased with what the government and the GFA have done for us, in fact, we didn’t expect them to help us this way."

Ex- and shot-stopper Muntari Tagoe, Kweku Andoh, Latif Mohammed, Rahim Osman, Tuffour Frimpong and Aaron Amoah were among 22 players stranded in Ethiopia.