Coronavirus: 'Concerned' Hearts of Oak share Africa ambition

Edward Nii Odoom speaks on their future ambitions amid the Covid-19 disruptions

coach Edward Nii Odoom has declared his side ready to represent in Caf continental inter-club football next season amid uncertainty regarding the completion of the local top flight this term.

All football competitions, including the Ghana Premier League ( ) and , have been at a standstill since March 15 when a ban on public gatherings came into force as part of measures to curb the spread of the coronavirus.

It remains to be seen if the championships will resume but a rising number of infection cases have cast doubt over a possible prompt resumption.

The winners of the 2019-20 Premier League and the FA Cup are due to represent Ghana in the Caf and Confederation Cup, respectively. If the championships fail to resume, Ghana will have to find alternate means to select representatives for Africa.

"When it is about playing in Africa, my team is ready but we cannot play because of Covid-19," Odoom told Happy FM.

"The conditions around the coronavirus pandemic can’t make us play in Africa, however. This is because you wouldn’t know the actual conditions in the country you are going to play in. You have to ensure that everyone is safe."

Football remains suspended in Ghana until at least July 31.

The Ghana Football Association (GFA) has said it would not make a final decision on the way forward for the sport until June 30

"The decision on the league will depend on the GFA and the government [of Ghana]. If the FA wants us to synchronize our league with the European calendar, then we are behind [the FA to cancel the current season for a new campaign in August/September]," Odoom added.



"We talk with the players every day. Their worry is when the games are coming on and when we are starting the league. The board of the club has dealt with the financial aspect so they [players] are okay.

"I told them that the President [of the Republic of Ghana] has said that the start of football will be reviewed from 31st July."



But Hearts are not the only club eyeing a place in Africa next season.

"My team is ready to compete in Africa," coach Thomas Duah has revealed to Oyerepa FM.

"The technical team and management have discussed this and should the opportunity come, we will go again and make sure we do better than we did the last time."

Hearts last played in Africa in 2015 while AshGold appeared in the Confederation Cup last season.

