Coronavirus: Bursaspor and Super Eagles star Abdullahi sends message to fans

The Nigeria international has urged his supporters to obey government directives in the fight against the pandemic

Bursaspor full-back Shehu Abdullahi has sent a message to his fans to stay at home in order to curb the spread of the coronavirus.

The pandemic has claimed thousands of lives across the world and brought the global economy to a standstill with businesses forced to close and football activities suspended.

In Nigeria, more than 200 cases have been confirmed while five deaths have been recorded and the government has urged people to stay at home to avoid further spread of the virus.



Abdullahi has taken to social media to urge his followers to keep to the directives from the authorities and enjoy themselves at home as much as possible.

"Hello friends, how are you coping with the stay at home directive? Let's play our part and take responsibility," Abdullahi tweeted.

"We must support the government to curb Covid-19 spread. Have fun at home."

Hello friends, how are you coping with the Stay at Home directive? Let's play our part and take responsibility, we must support the government to curb #COVID19 spread. Have fun at home. pic.twitter.com/PbXcSnfeyb — Shehu Abdullahi (@OfficialShehu) April 5, 2020

Abdullahi has been in fine form for Bursaspor this season, before the Turkish Super Lig was suspended due to the outbreak of the virus, having featured in 26 league games, scoring four goals.

The versatile player, who has spoken of how he has been keeping fit at home, will hope to continue with his consistent performances when football activities resume.