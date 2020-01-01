Coronavirus: Black Queens star Dumehasi joins Ghana Police Service to fight pandemic

The Ghanaian international has signed up in the fight against the spread of the Covid-19 pandemic in the country

goalkeeper Fafali Dumehasi has announced she will be teaming up with the Police Force to combat the spread of the coronavirus in the West African country.

The Black Queens star starred for Mercy Tagoe's team as they emerged as runners-up in Group B at the 2020 Turkish Women's Cup in Alanya in March, with six points from three games.

Following the outbreak of the coronavirus pandemic, sporting events, competitions and leagues shut down globally, including in Ghana, killing five from 204 infected people in the country so far.

Two weeks ago, Dumehasi - who plays for Ghanaian top-flight side Police Ladies - had urged Ghanaians to obey safety rules in an effort to escape contracting the disease.

With the halt of the Ghana Women's Premier League, the 26-year-old took to social media to confirm her resumption of duty with the country's security forces in curbing the spread of the virus.

"I can't stay home and can't guarantee my personal safety doing what I needed to do to help Ghana, but in everything, there is God," she wrote via Twitter.

"Let's just follow the directives for the president Nana Akufo Addo. Stay home citizens if you can, we are there for you."

Dumehasi was part of Ghana's campaign at the 2014 African Women's Cup of Nations and will be hopeful of making the party to this year's edition when the pandemic is over.