Coronavirus: Berekum Chelsea chief speaks on future of Ghana Premier League

Blues administrative manager Francis Adjei addresses issues relating to suspension of the top-flight

Berekum administrative manager Francis Adjei believes it is too early to decide the future of the Premier League following its disruption by the coronavirus pandemic.

The top-flight, like almost all others in other nations, has been ground to a halt in the wake of the outbreak which has so far infected nearly 450,000 persons worldwide, claiming almost 20,000 lives.

The league, scheduled to resume after a month, was halted two weeks ago following a presidential directive banning all public gatherings, including sporting activities in Ghana.

More teams

But with the pandemic showing no signs of coming under control in two weeks time, inevitably, there would be two ultimate options in the case of a prolonged suspension: cancelling the current season for an all-new one or continuing with the current season regardless of the return date.

Adjei, who is also a member of the Ghana Football Association (GFA) Premier League Management Committee, shared his thoughts in an interview with Goal.

"As a club administrator and a member of the Premier League Management Committee, I know we cannot just stand up and cancel the league. We have to consider all factors," Adjei said when quizzed about the situation.

"If I say it should continue, I should be able to give you a very good reason why it should. And if I say it shouldn't, I would have to give you a good reason too.

"For now things are not clear. Should the return date be shifted again, the GFA will definitely tell us something, then we can use that to know the pros and cons of each possible decision."

Currently second on the league table after 15 rounds of games, Chelsea will be among the hardest-hit clubs should the season be annulled as they are in a good position for a first league title.

"It will be a big blow because we've worked hard for this," continued Adjei.

Article continues below

"This season has not been an easy one. This is one of the toughest seasons we are playing. We've tried to invest a lot to get a good position and probably win the league.

"Should we have to cancel the league for a very good reason, we will understand and accept the decision for the greater good. It will be a big setback but we have to stand with the GFA in times of difficulty."

Ghana has so far recorded 68 confirmed cases of Covid-19, involving two deaths.

