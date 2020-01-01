Coronavirus: Aduana Stars coach Fabin afraid to restart Ghana Premier League

The Fire Boys trainer is worried about the health of his team as Covid-19 disruptions continue

coach Samuel Paa Kwasi Fabin has safety concerns amid calls for the resumption of the Premier League ( ).

The championship, together with all other domestic competitions, has been on hold since March following a ban on all public gatherings, including sporting and religious events, as part of measures to curb the spread of the coronavirus.

The West African nation has so far registered 9,462 cases involving 44 deaths, 3,547 recoveries and 5,871 active cases.

“I fear, not for the players alone,” Fabin told Happy FM.

“Everybody is at risk at any time because most people are asymptomatic. I have that genuine fear that they can contract the virus.

“So it’s very risky. I have this genuine fear that players may contract the virus."

The Premier League was at the Matchweek 15 stage, with Aduana atop the standings, when it ground to a halt on March 15.

At the time, a total of six coronavirus cases had been recorded in Ghana.

"It's more than irresponsible to start football now without a 100 percent safety guarantee," Caf Medical Committee and former member of the Ghana Football Association (GFA) Medical Committee, Prince Pambo told Asempa FM.

"From the word go, we have to take time and start afresh. Those who are pushing that we start football must understand that it won't be that easy.

"I don't know the dynamics but if there isn't a 100% safety guarantee, it won't be proper to risk anyone's life. Some are claiming we should play behind-closed-doors, which is fine but a lot will go into it.

"The players, technical staff, administrators and close contact staff must all be quarantined in an air-tight environment before matches.

"They must all be tested before every single league match. The cosmetic ways of doing things won't happen. There has to be robust testing every week and the wearing of masks."

Amid calls for a prompt decision on the way forwards, the GFA has said it will wait until at least June 30 to make a decision on the future of football.

The ban on football, however, continues until at least July 31.