Corbin praised efficient Malaysia after smashing win

It was a dream competitive debut for La'Vere Corbin-Ong as he not only helped Malaysia to a fantastic win but also scored his first international goal

The long awaited appearance in a Malaysia shirt for a competitive match finally ended for La'Vere Corbin-Ong when he was selected as one of the eleven players that started against Timor Leste in Friday's joint World Cup and qualification match.

The lanky 28-year-old was quick to get into the thick of things and from a corner kick in the 12th minute, added a debut goal to his international bow as he crashed a superb header past Fernandes Aderito from a Safawi Rasid cross.

That set the motion going for Malaysia as another six more goals were scored by the home side to eventually run out comfortable 7-1 winners in front of over 4,000 watching fans at Bukit Jalil National Stadium. Though Corbin was quick to point out the collective performance of the team than his own contributions.

"Think the team performance was really great. Everybody combined to have great finishing. I got a few chances in front of goal. The first one I finished, the second one off the post and almost an own goal. All around, the team did really well in front of the goal.

"Personally it was a good experience. I have to clean up my game a little bit, maybe had two to three mistakes. My team mates came to help me out when I made mistakes and vice versa. It was a good match and any win is always a good win.

"We expected to put in a good shift and today (Friday) everything came together and it's always nice to score 7," said Corbin after the match.

Overall the left back combined well with his club team mate Safawi but had a little more difficulty when Mohamadou Sumareh was moved to the left hand side of Malaysia's attack. But it's only the first match they've played together, the understanding and combination play will surely come over time.

The result meant that the second leg on Tuesday could be just a mere formality and with Syazwan Andik in the squad and ready to play, Corbin could well be kept on the bench and enjoy what has proved to be a very fruitful second outing with the national team.

Follow Goal Malaysia on Instagram