Copa America 2021: Why were Argentina and Colombia stripped of hosting duty & will it be cancelled?

Here's what you need to know about Copa America, after the 2020 edition was postponed due to coronavirus & hosts stripped of duties

It was no surprise that South America's showpiece continental tournament Copa America, initially due to be played in summer 2020, was postponed following the outbreak of Covid-19.

However, few could have imagined that the tournament would again be in doubt a year later.

Having been delayed for 12 months, there are now concerns over where it will actually be played, with both host nations - Colombia and Argentina - having their duties suspended by CONMEBOL.

So what is the situation with the Copa America and where will the competition take place? Goal takes a look.

When will Copa America 2021 take place?

Copa America 2021 is ostensibly set to take place from June 13 and conclude on July 10, 2021.

However, with hosting duties removed from both Colombia and Argentina, CONMEBOL faces a race against time to make alternative arrangements, so it is possible that it could be delayed.

The 47th edition of the tournament was postponed from its original dates of June 12 to July 12, 2020.

The rescheduled dates follows in the footsteps of Euro 2020, which UEFA postponed for a year.

The Olympics, which were also scheduled to take place summer of 2020, had also been pushed back for a year.

Where will Copa America 2021 take place?

It is not clear where Copa America 2021 will take place following CONMEBOL's decision to strip Colombia and later Argentina of hosting duties.

The competition was initially set to be held across nine venues in nine cities in Colombia and Argentina.

However, following ongoing anti-government protests , Colombia was stripped of Copa America hosting rights, while Argentina's hosting rights were suspended after a surge in Covid-19 cases in the country.

Chile has been touted as a potential alternative host country and seems the most likely destination if the tournament is not delayed.

The United States has also been suggested as a possible venue, but it remains to be seen what CONMEBOL will decide.

This summer's Copa America tournament will only see 10 CONMEBOL nations competing against one another, as guest nations Australia and Qatar withdrew. The sides are split into two groups of five, with the top four qualifying for the quarter-final stage.

Will Copa America 2021 be cancelled?

CONMEBOL has not indicated that Copa America 2021 will be cancelled, but they have given themselves a very short timeframe to make it work.

The decision to drop Argentina as a host nation came on May 30 - two weeks before the competition is set to begin on June 13.

If the tournament is not cancelled, there is a possibility that it could be delayed until later in the year, but it would be very difficult to fit a month-long tournament into the football calendar.

Who won Copa America 2019?

Brazil are defending South American champions, the Selecao beating Peru 3-1 in the final held on home turf.

Everton, Gabriel Jesus and Richarlison all scored for the home side, while Guerrero equalised in the 44th minute through a penalty.

Everton was top scorer of the tournament, with Brazil lifting their ninth Copa America.