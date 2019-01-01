Copa America 2019 draw: Brazil gets Peru, Argentina to face Colombia in group stage

The Selecao have arguably the easiest foursome, as Argentina will battle Colombia while Uruguay and Chile are the top teams in Group C

Reigning Copa America champions Chile have been drawn with Uruguay in Group C of the Copa America, while Brazil has been placed with Peru and Argentina is in with Colombia in the 2019 edition of CONMEBOL's regional tournament.

The 2019 tournament is back in South America after the 2016 edition, the centennial Copa America, took place in the United States.

Brazil, who did not advance out of the group stage in the Copa America Centenario, are this year's hosts for the 12-team event, which features all the nations of CONMEBOL along with two guest participants – AFC nations Japan and Qatar.

The hosts will have a purely South American affair in Group A, as the Selecao have been matched up with Peru, Bolivia and Venezuela.

It marks the third straight Copa America where Brazil and Peru have been matched up in the group stages, with Brazil topping their foursome in 2015 only for Peru to return the favour a year later.

Venezuela, will be aiming to make it two straight Copa Americas where they advanced to the knockout stages, having done so in 2016.

Meanwhile, Argentina, finalists in the last two Copa Americas only to lose on penalties to Chile each time, face Colombia in what will be one of the top matches of the group stage.

La Albiceleste, who can expect to welcome Lionel Messi back into the fold in March, will also meet Paraguay, under former Mexico head coach Juan Carlos Osorio, and guest nation Qatar, the hosts of the 2022 World Cup.

Despite being one in Pot 1 with Brazil and Uruguay for the draw, Argentina may face a tough road to top the group against a Colombia side that finished third in the 2016 edition and were bounced on penalties by England in the 2018 World Cup.

While Argentina dealt with disappointment in Russia, for Chile, this will be the first major international tournament since the 2016 Copa America Centenario, having failed to qualify for the 2018 World Cup.

Looking to make it three-straight regional titles, Chile has been placed in Group C with Uruguay in what may be the top matchup of the group stage.

Ecuador and guest nation Japan are the other two nations in Group C.

The Copa America group stage will get underway on June 14, with the final taking place on July 7 at the Maracana.