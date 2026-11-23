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Desire Doue has broken his silence after rupturing the anterior cruciate ligament in his right knee during Paris Saint-Germain's win at Nice. The France international admitted the injury has left him sad, but vowed to return stronger, as Luis Enrique faces a long spell without two of his most dangerous attackers ahead of a busy run of games before the winter break.

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Doue breaks his silence on Instagram

Doue has sent his first message since suffering a ruptured anterior cruciate ligament in his right knee during Saturday's 3-2 win at Nice. He was carried off on a stretcher in tears in the 38th minute, shortly after scoring his side's second goal.

"It's a difficult moment. This injury makes me sad. But I'm convinced I'll come back much stronger. A new challenge, a new opportunity to progress," Doue wrote on Instagram. "Thank you all for all the support and love you have shown me. I'm keeping the faith!"

Long road to recovery for PSG star

PSG have confirmed the diagnosis but have not put a timeframe on Doue's absence, which is expected to last several months. According to RMC Sport, the average return to competition from such an injury is around eight and a half to nine months after surgery.

The blow comes after an outstanding start to the season for the forward with both club and country. Messages of support have poured in since the injury, with Neymar among those to send a heartfelt message to Doue.

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Luis Enrique plays down January move

Doue joins Khvicha Kvaratskhelia on the sidelines with the same injury, leaving Luis Enrique without two key attackers. However, the PSG boss insisted after the win at Nice that the club will not necessarily rush into the January transfer market.

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"We are always open to the market, but just because there are two injured players doesn't mean we will necessarily move," he said. "There are players who have played less and who can make a contribution. We will overcome this as a team."

PSG weigh up options before the break

PSG, who stayed top of Ligue 1 with Saturday's victory, will assess how the squad responds over the seven matches before the winter break.

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Only then will the club decide whether a new signing is needed.