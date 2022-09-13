Conte out: Fans want Tottenham Hotspur manager fired after Sporting CP slump

In the wake of the Londoners’ shock defeat to the Lions, many have called for the sacking of the Italian as the club's handler

Tottenham Hotspur’s disappointing 2-0 away defeat to Sporting CP has fuelled the anger of many Spurs fans who want manager Antonio Conte fired.

Heading into Tuesday’s Champions League outing against the Lions, the Londoners silenced Olympique Marseille 2-0 in their opening Group D encounter.

Against Ruben Amorim’s team, many expected the Premier League side to secure an easy win. However, they stuttered at the Estadio Jose Alvalade with Paulinho and Arthur getting late goals.

Angered by the result which could cost Spurs a place in the next round, fans have stormed social media to ask the Italians to quit his role or get axed.

Other fans blamed the quality of players as the key reason for the club’s defeat in Portugal.

Defeat leaves Tottenham Hotspur in the second position of Group D with three points from two outings so far.

They are guests of Eintracht Frankfurt in their next outing on October 4. Prior to that fixture in Germany, they take on Leicester City and Arsenal in the English top-flight.