Confirmed: Osei files for appeal over Ghana FA presidential race elimination

The Tema Youth bankroller is seeking a redress over a Vetting Committee decision last week

Tema Youth FC president Wilfred Kwaku Osei 'Palmer' has confirmed lodging an appeal over his disqualification from the Football Association (GFA) presidential race.

Last week, the former GFA Executive Committee member was cut off from a list of seven persons in the running for the top job following a vetting exercise.

His disqualification was on two separate accounts.

We have successfully filed an appeal against the Elections committee's decision to disqualify Osei Palmer from the GFA presidential election race. We once again urge our supporters to remain calm as we await the decision of the appeals committee. — Wilfred Kwaku Osei Palmer (@oseipalmerP4P) October 7, 2019

"We have successfully filed an appeal against the Elections committee's decision to disqualify Osei Palmer from the GFA presidential election race," Osei announced on social media on Monday.

Article continues below

"We once again urge our supporters to remain calm as we await the decision of the Appeals Committee."

Osei's exclusion came only two days after he unveiled his policy document for his presidential ambition.

The elections will be held on October 25.

