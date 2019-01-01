Confident, happy Man Utd 'bouncing around the place' - Carrick

The Old Trafford outfit are on a run of five wins from as many games under Ole Gunnar Solskjaer, much to the delight of the coach

Manchester United players are "bouncing around the place" following their sudden improvement under caretaker manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer, assistant Michael Carrick says.

United are on a five-game winning streak since Solskjaer was appointed in December after Jose Mourinho was sacked.

The Old Trafford side have scored 16 goals and conceded three under the Norwegian's impressive start, while he has been credited with bringing happiness back to the club by goalkeeper Sergio Romero.

As a surviving member of Mourinho's background staff, Carrick says he has also witnessed a big improvement in the team's morale as a result of their return to form.

“As you can imagine, it’s quite a happy camp," he told the club's website during their training camp in Dubai.

"When you're winning football matches, you can’t put a price on the feeling that gives you, and the confidence and the belief.

“You almost sense a calmness when you’re winning games. It’s great to see the lads enjoying themselves. The football’s flowing, the training’s good, they’re bouncing around the place, and it’s nice to see.”

Mourinho's time in charge of United was plagued by reports of a toxic relationship with some of his players, but Carrick believes Solskjaer's positive attitude has played a big role in the team's performances as he gets more out of the squad.

"Ole’s got that personality that rubs off on everybody, he’s so positive, he’s so upbeat all the time. I think you can see that rubbing off on individuals, and that goes a long way to bringing the best out of the players.”

Carrick is in his first season as a coach after retiring from the game last summer. Despite the team's underwhelming start to the season, he says he is enjoying his new role and is happy to be on the "other side" of the game.

“It’s very different! It’s a big change and the working hours are very different now, something you probably take for granted as a player," he said. "You just turn up when everything is done for you.

"So I’m on the other side and I’m really enjoying it. The preparation and analysis side of things, and trying to get the best out of the players. It’s a challenge because it’s new, but I’m really enjoying it.”

United are back in action on Sunday with an away game against Mauricio Pochettino's Tottenham, who sit third in the English top flight.