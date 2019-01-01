Concerns for Dreams FC coach Dormon as Ghana Premier League draws closer

The Still Believe boss sheds light on their preparations for the 2019-20 domestic league

Dreams FC coach Winfred Dormom has worries over the attacking efficiency of his team as the Premier League beckons.

The Dawu-based side are currently at the height of preparations for the season which kicks off on December 28.

On Sunday, they tested their readiness with a friendly fixture against Great Olympics, which ended in a 1-1 draw.

"We are still on the road to getting the team in shape," Dormon said, as reported by Primenewsghana.

"We have basically about four weeks and we have switched gear to high-intensity profile matches.

"You will realise that In the last three weeks, we've played Wa All Stars, Liberty Professionals and Great Olympics.

"I think we controlled the game very well but it is unfortunate that our decision to kill off the game when the moment comes is a big problem."

Dreams are one of 18 clubs fighting for gold in the league, which returns after a one-year break.

The club have never won the title.