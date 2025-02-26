CONCACAF announced they are investigating the incident that allegedly occurred in LAFC-Colorado match

CONCACAF has launched an investigation into an incident of alleged hate speech that occured in Los Angeles FC's 1-0 victory over the Colorado Rapids Tuesday night in the Champions Cup.

On the field, Rapids defender Chidozie Awaziem was visibly upset speaking to referee Pierre-Luc Lauziere. The defender, along with match officials, spoke with both managers and captains from both teams over the matter, but resumed play after a delay that was nearly six minutes long.

After the match, Awaziem - who is Nigerian - continued his protest, approaching LAFC's Sergi Palencia, who is from Spain.

Postgame, Rapids manager Chris Armas confirmed a potential incident of hate speech.

“There was an incident that happened on the field,” Armas said. “Our player, Chidoze Awaziem, was pretty clear and upset at a derogatory term that he (Palencia) said. He (Awaziem) was clear about what was said. Our club, myself, we’re fully behind our player to support him with an investigation into what exactly what went down. He was pretty upset.”

LAFC manager Steve Cherundolo also confirmed the incident.

“One of Colorado’s players had heard something, a word, that bothered him,” Cherundolo told media members present postgame. “He thought that it was directed towards him. I don’t know what directly what was said. I was on the sideline. I’m sure the referees will write a report and then we’ll figure it out from there. If players hear something and they can’t play, we want to support the players. We’ll let the referees and CONCACAF figure that out.”

CONCACAF issued a statement on the matter to The Athletic.

“CONCACAF has initiated an investigation into a reported incident between players Chidozie Awaziem of Colorado Rapids and Sergi Palencia of Los Angeles FC during last night’s CONCACAF Champions Cup match. The investigation will involve a thorough review of the match officials’ reports, available match footage, and the respective positions of both clubs.”

The Colorado Rapids also issued a statement, claiming that the language used was severe and has no place in the professional game.

“The Colorado Rapids fully support CONCACAF's ongoing investigation into the reported use of abusive language by an LAFC player during last night’s match at BMO Stadium. As a club, we do not tolerate any form of abuse, and we stand with our players following these very serious allegations. This language has no place in our game.”

LAFC knocked the Rapids out of the competition via the away goals rule. Over two legs, the two teams drew 2-2 on aggregate, but due to LAFC's away goal in the first leg, they advanced. They will take on the Columbus Crew in the next round of the competition.