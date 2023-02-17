‘It’s complicated’ – Graham Potter delivers update on Mason Mount contract talks amid Liverpool transfer links

Graham Potter admits that Mason Mount’s contract situation at Chelsea is “complicated”, with the England international being linked with Liverpool.

WHAT HAPPENED? The 24-year-old playmaker is tied to terms at Stamford Bridge through to 2024, but no extension has been agreed with the product of the Blues’ famed academy system. That stalemate is said to be attracting interest from afar, with Premier League sides in need of creative reinforcements ready to swoop in, but Potter hopes that a compromise can still be reached with Mount and his representatives that suits all parties.

WHAT THEY SAID: The Chelsea boss told reporters when asked for an update on discussions with Mount: “It's always complicated. I'll leave it between Mason and the club. He's been fantastic to work with. Of course, I hope it gets resolved quickly.”

THE BIGGER PICTURE: It may be that Mount has to be sold in the summer while Chelsea can still demand a fee, with a mass exodus of players expected in west London as the Blues seek to recover some of the money they have spent in recent transfer windows. Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang is another of those who could be heading for the exit, but Potter insists the Gabonese striker still has a role to play at present. He said of the forward who has registered just three goals this season and was left out of Chelsea’s 25-man Champions League squad: “Pierre remains an important part of this squad, nothing is set in stone, his attitude has been really good.”

WHAT NEXT? Chelsea need somebody to start providing attacking inspiration for them, with just six goals recorded by Potter’s side through 10 games since competitive football resumed after the World Cup break.