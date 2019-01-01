Competition with Ayew & Co. is good for Crystal Palace, says Wickham

The Eagles striker says the competition between him and others is a positive sign for the club's ambitions

Crystal Palace striker Connor Wickham has stated that the competition in the club's attacking department is a good situation in their bid to avoid relegation this season.

The 25-year-old, who recently returned from a long injury layoff, was handed a starting role ahead of Jordan Ayew and Christian Benteke in the FA Cup fourth-round victory against Tottenham Hotspur last weekend.

Although Wickham scored one of the two goals, manager Roy Hodgson has insisted that Ayew is his first option for league games which the former Sunderland winger seems to be happy with.

"It's good [competition]. It is not just Wilf and Andros, we can all share the load to avoid the drop," Wickham was quoted as saying by Football.London.

"We've got Jordan [Ayew], Christian [Benteke] has just come back and myself, we look strong all the way from back to front," he added.

Ayew joined Palace on loan from Swansea City in July last year and has scored two goals in 17 games.