Competing against Maddison is not easy at Leicester City – Leshabela

The Foxes youngster speaks out about his chances to represent the first team of the Premier League club

South African junior international Khanya Leshabela has shed light on his role at and playing with top players such as James Maddison.

The Soshanguve-born midfielder has stated that he enjoys being part of the Foxes’ first-team squad, adding how getting a U23 national team call-up was a dream come true.

On the other hand, the youngster enjoys playing as a number 10 but admits competition is tight as he competes against Maddison and Dennis Praet.

“In my number 10 role the competition is tight with top players like [James] Maddison and [Dennis] Praet ahead of me but luckily I can play on the wing too so I have a high chance, you know,” Praet told FarPost.

Speaking about his family, the youngster added that his family is a pillar of strength since relocating to .

“My family is a football-loving family so when I got to England I was taken to the local club in Portsmouth which is where I started playing from a very young age then when I was 14 I went on trial at Leicester and the rest is history. I’ve been here since,” added the 20-year-old.

On the other hand, he spoke about his experience in the first team, saying he will eventually graduate into the first team.

“I enjoy being with the first team there is so much quality and a lot of youngsters getting their opportunity and I hope I will get mine in the biggest stage – the English Premier League, but I’m getting closer,” he continued.

“I was so surprised to have gotten a call-up [to the South African U23 team]. I actually have been wanting to play for my country for years we didn’t know who to talk to until I got the right exposure than my professional contract and a call up I was pleased it was a dream come through. I love my country.”

Although he is currently one of the top players for Leicester’s U23 side, he is training with the first team waiting for his opportunity.