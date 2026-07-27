How to get Community Shield 2026 tickets: Arsenal vs Man City tickets, last-minute Cardiff prices and more

The rivalry between Arsenal and Manchester City has intensified recently, and the two Premier League giants collide once again on August 16 in Cardiff. Last season’s league champions and FA Cup winners have their sights set on Community Shield glory and you could be there to witness the epic clash.

With The Weeknd playing to his musical-loving masses at Wembley Stadium between August 14-19, it means the Community Shield returns to the Millennium Stadium for the first time since 2006.

Arsenal and Manchester City last locked horns for Community Shield honours in 2023. Trailing late into stoppage time, Arsenal grabbed a dramatic equaliser via Leandro Trossard in the 101st minute. The Gunners went on to convert all four of their penalties (while City missed two of theirs) to take the shield.



Let GOAL help guide you through all the vital Community Shield ticket information, including how you can buy them, how much they cost and much more.

When is the Community Shield 2026: Arsenal vs Manchester City?

Community Shield - Final Principality Stadium

How to buy Community Shield 2026: Arsenal vs Manchester City tickets

Tickets for the 2026 FA Community Shield could be purchased by club members directly through the official Arsenal and Manchester City ticketing portals. For non-members, seats could be obtained via official hospitality partners and verified resale platforms, such as StubHub.

Both Arsenal and Manchester City were allocated roughly 26,000 seats each for the Millennium Stadium encounter, and tickets went on sale in various phases, depending on membership tiering, via their own club sites. From July 16 for Manchester City fans and from July 20 for Arsenal supporters.

How much do Community Shield 2026: Arsenal vs Manchester City tickets cost?

Official face-value tickets for the 2026 FA Community Shield ranged from £30 to £75 for adults, with the breakdown as follows:

Premium: £75

Category 1: £55

Category 2: £45

Category 3: £35

Category 4: £30

Wheelchair / Accessibility: £30

NB: Concessions were also available for 'Over 65's' and 'Under 16's'

Keep tabs on the clubs’ ticket portals nearer the time, for additional information, and also on secondary resale sites such as StubHub for current availability.

Where is the Community Shield 2026: Arsenal vs Manchester City being held?

Millennium Stadium (Cardiff)

The Millennium Stadium (known since 2016 as the Principality Stadium for sponsorship reasons) is the national stadium of Wales, which is located in Cardiff and has a capacity of 73,000+. As well as being the home of the Welsh national rugby union team, it's also held national football team internationals.

The stadium, which was initially built for the 1999 Rugby World Cup, staged its first international rugby union match in June 1999, when Wales beat South Africa in a summer test match. The Cardiff venue would also take over football responsibilities whilst Wembley Stadium was being redeveloped at the turn of the millennium, hosting FA Cup, League Cup, and Football League play-off finals, as well as Community Shield ties.

During the Millennium Stadium's previous six-year stint as Community Shield hosts between 2001-2006, Arsenal participated on four occasions, winning twice (1-0 vs Liverpool in 2002 and 3-1 vs Manchester United in 2004) and finishing runners-up twice. While this will be Manchester City's first Community Shield encounter at the Cardiff venue, they did play a UEFA Cup qualifier against Welsh side Total Network Solutions (TNS) there in 2003, which they won 2-0.

Who are the recent Community Shield winners?

Year Winners Runners-Up Score 2025 Crystal Palace Liverpool 3-2 (pens) 2024 Manchester City Manchester United 7-6 (pens) 2023 Arsenal Manchester City 4-1 (pens) 2022 Liverpool Manchester City 3-1 2021 Leicester City Manchester City 1-0 2020 Arsenal Liverpool 5-4 (pens) 2019 Manchester City Liverpool 5-4 (pens) 2018 Manchester City Chelsea 2-0 2017 Arsenal Chelsea 4-1 (pens) 2016 Manchester United Leicester City 2-1

Community Shield 2026: Arsenal vs Manchester City - Everything you need to know

Arsenal vs Manchester City: Form

Arsenal vs Manchester City: Recent head-to-head record

Arsenal vs Manchester City: Team news



