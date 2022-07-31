Community Shield: Salah proves Liverpool moved on from Mane with Manchester City masterclass

The Egyptian forward was the difference maker with a goal and assist as the Reds downed the Citizens to win the season’s curtain-raiser

Mohamed Salah stole the show as Liverpool downed Manchester City 3-1 to claim their first Community Shield in 16 years at the King Power Stadium on Saturday.

The Egyptian forward was the difference maker as he created the first goal, scored the second and played a huge part in the third netted by new signing Darwin Nunez.

After failing to find the back of the net in 2019-20 and 2020-21, Salah scored his first Community Shield goal when he stepped up to covert from the spot after Nunez’s goal-bound header was handled by Ruben Dias.

The 85th minute goal saw Liverpool take a 2-1 lead, having seen their early goal canceled out by City substitute Julian Alvarez in the 70th minute.

Before that, Salah had already made his presence felt when he showed silky skills from the start and fired into the side-netting to send the City defence an early warning.

Midway through the first-half, the Egyptian rolled the ball into the path of Trent Alexander-Arnold who curled a lovely effort into the corner to give Liverpool the lead in the 21st minute.

Salah was then involved in Liverpool’s third goal when his well dinked pass found Andy Robertson at the back-post and the full-back’s knockdown was headed in by Nunez to add gloss on the scoreline deep into time added on.

The PFA Players’ Player of the Year finished the game with a 93.8 per cent pass accuracy after completing 32 passes, two shots while creating three chances, one which was converted.

Salah also managed five take-ons, the most in the game, as he reasserted his authority as the Premier League’s best player.

He also seems to enjoy playing against Pep Guardiola’s men since he has been directly involved in 13 goals for Liverpool against City (eight goals and five assists), his most against a single side for the Reds.

His eight goals over the Citizens since joining Liverpool in the 2017-18 season is the most any player has scored against the Premier League champions in that time.

With Sadio Mane having left for Bayern Munich, the demands on the Egyptian were going to increase, even if Liverpool have signed Nunez, but he looks to be really to shoulder the responsibility.